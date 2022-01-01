Paninis in Watertown
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gigi's Pizza Co.
129 Waltham St, Watertown
|Ham + Swiss Panini
|$10.99
Dijon Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes
|Greco Panini
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Oregano
|Turkey Bacado Panini
|$10.99
Turkey, provolone cheese, avocado, tomato, bacon, garlic aioli
More about Uncommon Grounds
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Fresh Mozzarella & Basil Panini
|$10.59
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & pesto mayonnaise on Iggy's white bread
|Tuna Panini
|$10.59
Tuna Salad with lettuce, tomatoes & Swiss cheese on ciabatta bread
|Chicken Mozz Panini
|$10.59
With fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & pesto mayo on Ciabatta sandwich roll.