Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve paninis

Gigi's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gigi's Pizza Co.

129 Waltham St, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Ham + Swiss Panini$10.99
Dijon Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes
Greco Panini$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Feta Cheese, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Oregano
Turkey Bacado Panini$10.99
Turkey, provolone cheese, avocado, tomato, bacon, garlic aioli
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
Item pic

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Mozzarella & Basil Panini$10.59
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & pesto mayonnaise on Iggy's white bread
Tuna Panini$10.59
Tuna Salad with lettuce, tomatoes & Swiss cheese on ciabatta bread
Chicken Mozz Panini$10.59
With fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil & pesto mayo on Ciabatta sandwich roll.
More about Uncommon Grounds

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Muffins

Pancakes

Fish Tacos

Coleslaw

Cobbler

Chicken Wraps

Chef Salad

Salad Wrap

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston