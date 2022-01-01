Pretzels in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve pretzels

Ritcey East image

FRENCH FRIES

Ritcey East

208 Waverley Avenue, Watertown

Avg 4.6 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Pretzel$8.00
Spicy beer cheese & Whole Grain Mustard
More about Ritcey East
Branch Line image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Branch Line

321 Arsenal St, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (3191 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ESPCO PRETZEL$8.00
honey mustard (veg)
More about Branch Line

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Fried Pickles

Burritos

Tacos

Egg Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston