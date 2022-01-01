Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pupusa in Watertown

Watertown restaurants
Watertown restaurants that serve pupusa

Las Amigas

222 Arsenal St, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pupusas de Queso con Loroco$3.25
Pupusas Revueltas$3.50
More about Las Amigas
VR Las Amigas - 222 arsenal st

222 arsenal st, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pupusa With Loroco$3.50
Mixed Pupusa$3.50
More about VR Las Amigas - 222 arsenal st

