Seaweed salad in Watertown

Watertown restaurants
Watertown restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Ginger Exchange - Watertown

98 Main Street, Watertown

TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$7.50
Pickled seaweed.
More about Ginger Exchange - Watertown
Tori-Jiro - 98 Arsenal Yards Blvd

98 Arsenal Yards Blvd, Watertown

TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$6.50
Spicy Seaweed Salad$7.00
More about Tori-Jiro - 98 Arsenal Yards Blvd

