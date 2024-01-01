Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Consumer pic

 

Ginger Exchange - Watertown

98 Main Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.75
Shrimp Tempura Maki$7.25
More about Ginger Exchange - Watertown
Banner pic

 

Tori-Jiro - 98 Arsenal Yards Blvd

98 Arsenal Yards Blvd, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp tempura (2pcs)$4.00
More about Tori-Jiro - 98 Arsenal Yards Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Crab Rangoon

Curly Fries

Calamari

Shrimp Rolls

Steak Subs

Nachos

Fried Rice

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (617 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1183 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston