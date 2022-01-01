Steak burritos in Watertown
VR Las Amigas - 222 arsenal st
222 arsenal st, Watertown
|Steak Burrito
|$11.99
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds - Watertown
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Breakfast Steak Burrito
|$13.99
Our hearty breakfast Steak burrito has scrambled eggs and steak, mixed with black beans, salsa, Spanish rice & Jack cheese, Served with red bliss potato home fries.
|Lunch Steak Burrito
|$14.99
Marinated grilled sirloin steak, spanish rice, black bean, homemade salsa & jack cheese.