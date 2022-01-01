Steak burritos in Watertown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

VR Las Amigas image

 

VR Las Amigas - 222 arsenal st

222 arsenal st, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Burrito$11.99
More about VR Las Amigas - 222 arsenal st
Item pic

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds - Watertown

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Steak Burrito$13.99
Our hearty breakfast Steak burrito has scrambled eggs and steak, mixed with black beans, salsa, Spanish rice & Jack cheese, Served with red bliss potato home fries.
Lunch Steak Burrito$14.99
Marinated grilled sirloin steak, spanish rice, black bean, homemade salsa & jack cheese.
More about Uncommon Grounds - Watertown

