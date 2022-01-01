Tacos in
Watertown
/
Watertown
/
Tacos
Watertown restaurants that serve tacos
FRENCH FRIES
Ritcey East
208 Waverley Avenue, Watertown
Avg 4.6
(376 reviews)
Fish Tacos
$12.00
Fried Fresh Haddock, flour tortillas, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, citrus slaw
More about Ritcey East
VR Las Amigas
222 arsenal st, Watertown
No reviews yet
Pastor Tacos
$3.99
Grilled Chicken Tacos
$3.75
More about VR Las Amigas
Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown
Burritos
Mac And Cheese
Pretzels
Egg Sandwiches
Fried Pickles
Grilled Chicken
More near Watertown to explore
Cambridge
Avg 4.3
(140 restaurants)
Brookline
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Allston
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
West Newton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(235 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston