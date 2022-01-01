Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Watertown

Watertown restaurants
Watertown restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Joyful Garden 聚福

550 Arsenal Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Egg Custard Tart 酥皮蛋撻$5.25
酥皮蛋撻
More about Joyful Garden 聚福
La Bodega -by salts image

 

La Bodega -by salts

21 Nichols Avenue, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
DARK CHOCOLATE Tart$12.00
Candied Pine Nuts, Raspberries, Sea Salt.
More about La Bodega -by salts

