Tarts in Watertown

Watertown restaurants that serve tarts
Joyful Garden 聚福
550 Arsenal Street, Watertown
No reviews yet
Baked Egg Custard Tart 酥皮蛋撻
$5.25
酥皮蛋撻
More about Joyful Garden 聚福
La Bodega -by salts
21 Nichols Avenue, Watertown
No reviews yet
DARK CHOCOLATE Tart
$12.00
Candied Pine Nuts, Raspberries, Sea Salt.
More about La Bodega -by salts
