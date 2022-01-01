Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve turkey clubs

The Diner At 11 North Beacon image

SANDWICHES

The Diner At 11 North Beacon

11 North Beacon Street, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$11.99
More about The Diner At 11 North Beacon
Gigi's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gigi's Pizza Co.

129 Waltham St, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$12.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo. Served with fries
Turkey Sandwich$8.99
Turkey Club Wrap$10.99
American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
Halfway Cafe image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Halfway Cafe

394 Main St, Watertown

Avg 4.2 (384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Original Halfway Turkey Sandwich$11.95
Our oven roasted turkey piled high with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon
served on honey wheat bread served with hand-cut fries
More about Halfway Cafe
Item pic

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$9.99
Turkey Sandwich$9.99
Turkey CLUB$10.99
A classic club with roast turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, applewood bacon & mayonnaise. Simple & delicious!!
More about Uncommon Grounds

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Steak Quesadillas

Meatball Subs

Chicken Burritos

Cheeseburgers

French Toast

Reuben

Mac And Cheese

Sundaes

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston