Watertown restaurants you'll love

Watertown restaurants
Toast
  • Watertown

Watertown's top cuisines

Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Watertown restaurants

Garland City Beer Works image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garland City Beer Works

321 Howk Street, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Croghan Lollipops$9.50
Sliced and skewered then dipped in cornmeal GCBW IPA beer batter and fried golden brown. Served with our famous maple whole grain mustard aioli
Pretzel$5.00
Bavarian style pretzel served warm. $5 Add our house made GCBW IPA whole grain mustard (+$1) Add beer cheese (+$2.50)
Wagyu Burger$20.00
Wagyu burger topped with caramelized onion, gouda, bacon, and Worcester pepper mayo. Served with fries.
More about Garland City Beer Works
Craft836 Canteen image

 

Craft836 Canteen

836 Coffeen, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
House Caesar$8.00
Leafy romaine, house-made Caesar dressing,
torn croutons, shaved parmesan
Craig's Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.00
Parmesan romano sauce, buffalo sauce, shredded blend, sriracha ranch drizzle, crushed red
House Salad$8.00
Field greens, marinated mozzarella pearls,
shaved red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers,
crispy prosciutto with house herb vinaigrette
More about Craft836 Canteen
PieZano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

PieZano's Pizza

1322 Washington St, Watertown

Avg 4.4 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
18" Cheese Pizza$17.00
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Calzone$9.00
Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese
Garlic Knots - Full Order of 8$7.50
Served with side of Marinara
More about PieZano's Pizza
Art's Jug image

 

Art's Jug

820 Huntington Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10 Boneless Wings$10.50
10 Baked Boneless Wings In Your Choice of Sauce:
Hot, Mild, BBQ, Italian, Honey Mustard
Garlic Knots$8.00
Served with a side of our homemade tomato sauce.
Cheesy Garlic Sticks$7.70
Served with a side of our homemade tomato sauce.
More about Art's Jug

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Watertown

Boneless Wings

Garlic Knots

Cheese Pizza

