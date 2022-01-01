Watertown restaurants you'll love
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Garland City Beer Works
321 Howk Street, Watertown
|Croghan Lollipops
|$9.50
Sliced and skewered then dipped in cornmeal GCBW IPA beer batter and fried golden brown. Served with our famous maple whole grain mustard aioli
|Pretzel
|$5.00
Bavarian style pretzel served warm. $5 Add our house made GCBW IPA whole grain mustard (+$1) Add beer cheese (+$2.50)
|Wagyu Burger
|$20.00
Wagyu burger topped with caramelized onion, gouda, bacon, and Worcester pepper mayo. Served with fries.
Craft836 Canteen
836 Coffeen, Watertown
|House Caesar
|$8.00
Leafy romaine, house-made Caesar dressing,
torn croutons, shaved parmesan
|Craig's Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.00
Parmesan romano sauce, buffalo sauce, shredded blend, sriracha ranch drizzle, crushed red
|House Salad
|$8.00
Field greens, marinated mozzarella pearls,
shaved red onion, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers,
crispy prosciutto with house herb vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
PieZano's Pizza
1322 Washington St, Watertown
|18" Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
|Calzone
|$9.00
Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese
|Garlic Knots - Full Order of 8
|$7.50
Served with side of Marinara
Art's Jug
820 Huntington Street, Watertown
|10 Boneless Wings
|$10.50
10 Baked Boneless Wings In Your Choice of Sauce:
Hot, Mild, BBQ, Italian, Honey Mustard
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
Served with a side of our homemade tomato sauce.
|Cheesy Garlic Sticks
|$7.70
Served with a side of our homemade tomato sauce.