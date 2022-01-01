Buffalo chicken pizza in Watertown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Watertown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Craig's Buffalo Chicken Pizza image

 

Craft836 Canteen

836 Coffeen Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Craig's Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.00
Parmesan romano sauce, buffalo sauce, shredded blend, sriracha ranch drizzle, crushed red
More about Craft836 Canteen
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

PieZano's Pizza

1322 Washington St, Watertown

Avg 4.4 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.25
Garlic Spread and your choice of Mild, Med or Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce as the base with Diced Chicken and your choice of Homemade Bleu Cheese or Ranch on it or on the side.
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.75
Garlic Spread and your choice of Mild, Med or Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce as the base with Diced Chicken and your choice of Homemade Bleu Cheese or Ranch on it or on the side.
More about PieZano's Pizza

