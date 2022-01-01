Buffalo chicken pizza in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Craft836 Canteen
836 Coffeen Street, Watertown
|Craig's Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.00
Parmesan romano sauce, buffalo sauce, shredded blend, sriracha ranch drizzle, crushed red
PieZano's Pizza
1322 Washington St, Watertown
|18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$20.25
Garlic Spread and your choice of Mild, Med or Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce as the base with Diced Chicken and your choice of Homemade Bleu Cheese or Ranch on it or on the side.
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.75
Garlic Spread and your choice of Mild, Med or Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce as the base with Diced Chicken and your choice of Homemade Bleu Cheese or Ranch on it or on the side.