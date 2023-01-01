Chili in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve chili
More about Garland City Beer Works - 321 Howk Street
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Garland City Beer Works - 321 Howk Street
321 Howk Street, Watertown
|Garland City Steak Chili
|$10.00
A skillet full of our award winning steak chili (ground beef and steak, kidney beans, stout, onions, peppers, celery, jalapenos, Ghost mango sauce/cheddar mix, and chili seasoning) topped with cheddar and served with saltines.
More about Craft 836 Canteen
Craft 836 Canteen
836 Coffeen Street, Watertown
|Frank's Chili Cheese Dogs
|$11.99
Two Classic Hoffman hot dogs charbroiled then grilled to a split char. Served on a new England style bun with Whitney's house made chili and topped with cheddar and Monterey cheeses. COMES AS IS NO MODS