Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve chili

Garland City Beer Works image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garland City Beer Works - 321 Howk Street

321 Howk Street, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garland City Steak Chili$10.00
A skillet full of our award winning steak chili (ground beef and steak, kidney beans, stout, onions, peppers, celery, jalapenos, Ghost mango sauce/cheddar mix, and chili seasoning) topped with cheddar and served with saltines.
More about Garland City Beer Works - 321 Howk Street
Item pic

 

Craft 836 Canteen

836 Coffeen Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Frank's Chili Cheese Dogs$11.99
Two Classic Hoffman hot dogs charbroiled then grilled to a split char. Served on a new England style bun with Whitney's house made chili and topped with cheddar and Monterey cheeses. COMES AS IS NO MODS
More about Craft 836 Canteen

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Clams

Pies

Bruschetta

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Cannolis

Chocolate Cake

Patty Melts

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Oswego

No reviews yet

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Webster

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

New Hartford

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston