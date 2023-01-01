Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Watertown
/
Watertown
/
Coleslaw
Watertown restaurants that serve coleslaw
Art's Jug
820 Huntington Street, Watertown
No reviews yet
Side of Coleslaw
$2.20
More about Art's Jug
The General Store - 816 Bradley Street
816 Bradley Street, Watertown
No reviews yet
Large coleslaw
$7.99
Our home made coleslaw dressing with shredded cabbage and carrots.
More about The General Store - 816 Bradley Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown
Mac And Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Garlic Parmesan
Cannolis
French Fries
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Parmesan
More near Watertown to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Oswego
No reviews yet
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Webster
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
New Hartford
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(640 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(457 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(141 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(459 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston