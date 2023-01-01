French toast in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve french toast
Garland City Beer Works - 321 Howk Street
321 Howk Street, Watertown
|French Toast
|$9.00
French toast topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar. Add bacon or sausage for an additional $2.50 each
Craft 836 Canteen
836 Coffeen Street, Watertown
|Elvis' French Toast
|$13.00
Two pieces of classic French toast stuffed with peanut butter, bananas, and bacon.
|French Toast
|$11.00
|Blueberry cheesecake stuffed French Toast
|$13.50
Served with Blueberry Maple sauce over top. Served as is NO MODS.