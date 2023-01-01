French toast in Watertown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garland City Beer Works image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garland City Beer Works - 321 Howk Street

321 Howk Street, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$9.00
French toast topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar. Add bacon or sausage for an additional $2.50 each
More about Garland City Beer Works - 321 Howk Street
Item pic

 

Craft 836 Canteen

836 Coffeen Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Elvis' French Toast$13.00
Two pieces of classic French toast stuffed with peanut butter, bananas, and bacon.
French Toast$11.00
Blueberry cheesecake stuffed French Toast$13.50
Served with Blueberry Maple sauce over top. Served as is NO MODS.
More about Craft 836 Canteen

