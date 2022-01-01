Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Watertown

Watertown restaurants
Watertown restaurants that serve pretzels

Garland City Beer Works image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garland City Beer Works

321 Howk Street, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel$5.00
Bavarian style pretzel served warm. $5 Add our house made GCBW IPA whole grain mustard (+$1) Add beer cheese (+$2.50)
Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites$7.00
Pretzel bites tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with dipping sauce.
More about Garland City Beer Works
Italian Twisted Pretzel image

 

Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas

81 Public Square, Watertown

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Italian Twisted Pretzel$22.00
A warm pretzel with a medley of olives, prosciutto and soprasatta with aged Manchego, fresh mozzarella, baby artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Served with pesto dressing.
Large Pretzel$8.00
More about Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas

