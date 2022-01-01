Pretzels in Watertown
Garland City Beer Works
321 Howk Street, Watertown
|Pretzel
|$5.00
Bavarian style pretzel served warm. $5 Add our house made GCBW IPA whole grain mustard (+$1) Add beer cheese (+$2.50)
|Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites
|$7.00
Pretzel bites tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with dipping sauce.
Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas
81 Public Square, Watertown
|Italian Twisted Pretzel
|$22.00
A warm pretzel with a medley of olives, prosciutto and soprasatta with aged Manchego, fresh mozzarella, baby artichoke hearts and tomatoes. Served with pesto dressing.
|Large Pretzel
|$8.00