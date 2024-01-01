Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Watertown

Watertown restaurants
Watertown restaurants that serve rice pudding

Item pic

 

Art's Jug

820 Huntington Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Rice Pudding$3.00
More about Art's Jug
Consumer pic

 

The Crystal Restaurant - 87 Public Sq

87 Public Sq, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Pudding$4.49
More about The Crystal Restaurant - 87 Public Sq

