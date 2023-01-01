Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Waterville

Waterville restaurants
Waterville restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Waterville

376 Main Street, Waterville

Avg 4.4 (2309 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mini Bacon Cheeseburger$6.49
A slider burger topped with bacon and cheese
Bacon Cheddar Burger*$13.49
This is our best-selling bacon cheeseburger - We top our juicy 6 oz Angus Beef patty with cheddar cheese, two bacon strips, lettuce and tomato and serve it up on our Gov’s famous roll.
Memphis BBQ Bacon Burger*$14.49
Our 6 oz Prime Angus Beef patty served with two crispy strips of bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar Cheese and tangy BBQ sauce – all on a grilled Gov’s famous roll.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Waterville
