Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Waterville

Go
Waterville restaurants
Toast

Waterville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Fingers image

SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Waterville

376 Main Street, Waterville

Avg 4.4 (2309 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$16.49
Fresh white-meat chicken fingers breaded in our own seasoning, cooked to a golden brown, and served with your choice of BBQ, sweet and sour sauce or honey mustard.
Small Chicken Fingers$14.49
Family Chicken Fingers$60.00
Our signature hand tossed chicken fingers served with two side choices, a half dozen yeast rolls, and a half dozen chocolate chip cookies.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Waterville
Consumer pic

 

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Waterville

376 Main Street, Waterville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mini Chicken Fingers (3&Under)$4.49
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Waterville

Browse other tasty dishes in Waterville

Chef Salad

Garden Salad

Club Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Fried Pickles

Reuben

Map

More near Waterville to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston