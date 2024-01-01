Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Waterville

Waterville restaurants
Waterville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Waterville

376 Main Street, Waterville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$13.49
We saute chicken breast with pepper and onion, pile it all into a crispy tortilla shell with melted cheese then serve it up with a side of sour cream and medium spice chunky salsa. Want to kick it up? Add our spicy Southwest sauce!
Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Grilled Chicken and melted cheese on a flour tortilla.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Waterville
PIZZA

The Two Cent - 82 Clinton Ave

82 Clinton Ave, Winslow

Avg 4.6 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Quesadilla$15.50
House Pork, Bacon, Green Pepper and Red Onion with Mexi Blend Cheese. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
More about The Two Cent - 82 Clinton Ave

