Quesadillas in Waterville

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Waterville
376 Main Street, Waterville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.49
We saute chicken breast with pepper and onion, pile it all into a crispy tortilla shell with melted cheese then serve it up with a side of sour cream and medium spice chunky salsa. Want to kick it up? Add our spicy Southwest sauce!
|Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken and melted cheese on a flour tortilla.