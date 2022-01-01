Go
Waterworks Cafe

Breakfast, Lunch, Gourmet Coffee/Lattes and Grab and Go items in a beautifully restored Millyard setting

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

250 Commercial St Suite 1004 • $$

Avg 4.2 (340 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, croutons On choice of wrap.
Poached Pear Salad$9.00
Baby arugula, sliced poached pears,
candied walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, maple balsamic vinaigrette
Fried Chicken BLT$11.25
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli on onion Bulkie roll.
Served with malt vinegar chips and a pickle
Coffee$2.00
Mixed Green Salad$7.00
Chickpeas, red peppers, grape tomatoes, Feta cheese, banana peppers and olive tapenade vinaigrette. Served with grilled pita.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$10.50
Soup$4.00
A cup of our delicious soup served with grilled Focaccia bread
Tuna Melt$9.00
All white meat tuna, bacon, sliced tomatoes and Swiss cheese, panini pressed on Texas toast.
California Turkey Club$11.00
Roasted Turkey, bacon, green leaf, sliced tomatoes, avocado, alfalfa sprouts and mayo on toasted multigrain bread.
Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, our own toasted croutons, Caesar dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

250 Commercial St Suite 1004

Manchester NH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
