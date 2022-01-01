Go
Toast

Waterworks Pizzeria & Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

7815 W Ogden Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$3.50
Fam Deluxe$27.50
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, & Green Pepper No Substitutions or Additional Items
Wings (05)$6.00
served with ranch or blue cheese
Indiv Taco$15.00
served with American Cheese, Black Olives, Ground Beef, Jalapeno, Lettuce, Onions, Pepperoni, Sour Cream and Tomato - may be modified
Indiv Cheese$12.00
Press here to make your own Pizza
Fam Cheese$21.25
Press here to make your own Pizza
Sm Cheese$13.75
Press here to make your own Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7815 W Ogden Avenue

Lyons IL

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tacabron - Lyons

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zacatacos IV

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burger Antics

No reviews yet

Burger Antics is an American Gastropub specializing in craft burgers, beers, & cocktails featuring an extensive whiskey selection & a laid back atmosphere

The Little Owl Social Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston