Waterworks
Waterworks is nestled in the Champlain Mill on the Winooski River and there is hardly a seat in the house that does not offer a spectacular view of the Winooski River. Our menus features creative american cuisine, award-winning cocktails and the best of Vermont beers and ciders. We have an upbeat, fun approach with a focus on the guest experience and genuine hospitality.
20 Winooski Falls Way
20 Winooski Falls Way
Winooski VT
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
