Waterworks is nestled in the Champlain Mill on the Winooski River and there is hardly a seat in the house that does not offer a spectacular view of the Winooski River. Our menus features creative american cuisine, award-winning cocktails and the best of Vermont beers and ciders. We have an upbeat, fun approach with a focus on the guest experience and genuine hospitality.



FRENCH FRIES

20 Winooski Falls Way • $$