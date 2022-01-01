Go
Waterworks

Waterworks is nestled in the Champlain Mill on the Winooski River and there is hardly a seat in the house that does not offer a spectacular view of the Winooski River. Our menus features creative american cuisine, award-winning cocktails and the best of Vermont beers and ciders. We have an upbeat, fun approach with a focus on the guest experience and genuine hospitality.

FRENCH FRIES

20 Winooski Falls Way • $$

Avg 4.5 (3129 reviews)

Popular Items

GF WW Summer Salad$14.00
watermelon. baby arugula. red onion. crumbled feta. green goddess dressing. toasted sunflower seeds.
WW Summer Salad$14.00
watermelon. baby arugula. red onion. crumbled feta. green goddess dressing. toasted sunflower seeds.
Wood Oven Brie$13.00
fig-balsamic jam. arugula. truffle oil. warm bread.
Lebanese Mezze Platter$15.00
Waterworks hummus. red pepper muhammara. Lebanese labneh yogurt. warm naan bread. olive oil.
Veggie Potstickers (Vegan)$12.00
soy ginger dipping sauce. shredded cabbage. sesame seeds.
Korean Meatballs$14.00
ground steak & pork meatballs. Korean BBQ sauce. spicy citrus aioli. sesame seeds. scallions.
Caesar Salad$14.00
little gem. shaved parmesan. croutons.
SPCL: Burrata$17.00
green tomato jam. toasted walnuts. fresh basil. olive oil. crostinis.
GF Caesar Salad$14.00
little gem. shaved parmesan.
GF Warm Brie$14.00
wood oven fired (cooked in the same oven as our flatbreads - not celiac safe!). fig-balsamic jam. baby arugula. truffle oil. gluten free bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20 Winooski Falls Way

Winooski VT

Sunday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
