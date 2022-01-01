Watford City restaurants you'll love
Watford City's top cuisines
Must-try Watford City restaurants
More about Meg-A-Latte Coffee House
Meg-A-Latte Coffee House
109 6th Ave, SE, Watford City
|Popular items
|32oz Infused Red Bull
|$8.00
|16oz Frappe
|$5.50
|32oz Lotus Energy
|$7.50
More about Pizza Pie On The Fly - Watford City
Pizza Pie On The Fly - Watford City
1005 Main Street Suite 101, Watford City
|Popular items
|Mega Meat
|$19.49
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage and Crumbled Bacon.
|2 for 22
|$22.00
2 14" pizza 2 toppings for $22! Wow what a deal! Choice of thin or hand tossed crust! A deal the whole family can enjoy!
|Breadsticks
|$7.49
Five Breadsticks with Garlic Butter and Parmesan.
More about Twist 2.0
Twist 2.0
501 6th Ave SE, Watford City