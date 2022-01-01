Pies in Watford City
Watford City restaurants that serve pies
More about Meg-A-Latte Coffee House - Watford City
Meg-A-Latte Coffee House - Watford City
109 6th Ave, SE, Watford City
|Pumpkin Pie
|$5.00
More about Pizza Pie On The Fly - Watford City
Pizza Pie On The Fly - Watford City
1005 Main Street Suite 101, Watford City
|Chicken and Waffle Fry Pie
|$22.49
Chicken and Waffle Fry Pie is here for a limited time. Hand tossed pizza crust, that one national chicken chains special sauce, chicken breast chunks, waffle fries and mozzarella cheese.