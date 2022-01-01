Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Watford City

Go
Watford City restaurants
Toast

Watford City restaurants that serve pies

Meg-A-Latte Coffee House image

 

Meg-A-Latte Coffee House - Watford City

109 6th Ave, SE, Watford City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$5.00
More about Meg-A-Latte Coffee House - Watford City
Pizza Pie On The Fly - Watford City image

 

Pizza Pie On The Fly - Watford City

1005 Main Street Suite 101, Watford City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Waffle Fry Pie$22.49
Chicken and Waffle Fry Pie is here for a limited time. Hand tossed pizza crust, that one national chicken chains special sauce, chicken breast chunks, waffle fries and mozzarella cheese.
More about Pizza Pie On The Fly - Watford City

Browse other tasty dishes in Watford City

Waffles

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Watford City to explore

Billings

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Custer

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minot

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bismarck

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston