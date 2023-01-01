Watkins Glen restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Watkins Glen restaurants

Watkins Glen restaurants
  • Watkins Glen

Must-try Watkins Glen restaurants

3812 Bistro at Lakeside Resort - 3812 State Route 14

3812 State Route 14, Watkins Glen

Popular items
Caramel Apple French Toast$8.00
brioche french toast, warm apple compote, salted caramel drizzle
Chicken Piccata$17.00
Lightly breaded, fettuccini, lemon butter caper sauce, veggies
Bistro Burger$14.00
8oz tri-beef burger, bacon jam, smoked cheddar, onion potato roll
Lakeside Eatery & Hub - 2 Seneca Harbor Drive

2 Seneca Harbor Drive, Watkins Glen

Anchor Inn and Marina

3425 COUNTY ROAD 30, Watkins Glen

