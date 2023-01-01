Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen restaurants
Watkins Glen restaurants that serve burritos

3812 Bistro at Lakeside Resort - 3812 State Route 14

3812 State Route 14, Watkins Glen

Breakfast Burrito$9.00
sausage, sautéed vegetables, eggs, cheddar, tortilla
More about 3812 Bistro at Lakeside Resort - 3812 State Route 14
El Rancho Mexican Restaurant & Grill

212 North Franklin Street, Watkins Glen

El Burrito Superior$14.00
Our biggest burrito with your choice of chicken or steak, then filled with chorizo, refried beans, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, and crema.
Burrito Loco$18.00
Burrito filled with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp, then topped with roja salsa, lettuce, and mango pico. Served with rice and beans.
More about El Rancho Mexican Restaurant & Grill

