Burritos in Watkins Glen
Watkins Glen restaurants that serve burritos
3812 Bistro at Lakeside Resort - 3812 State Route 14
3812 State Route 14, Watkins Glen
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
sausage, sautéed vegetables, eggs, cheddar, tortilla
More about El Rancho Mexican Restaurant & Grill
El Rancho Mexican Restaurant & Grill
212 North Franklin Street, Watkins Glen
|El Burrito Superior
|$14.00
Our biggest burrito with your choice of chicken or steak, then filled with chorizo, refried beans, salsa verde, pico de gallo, lettuce, and crema.
|Burrito Loco
|$18.00
Burrito filled with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp, then topped with roja salsa, lettuce, and mango pico. Served with rice and beans.