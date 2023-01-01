Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen restaurants
Watkins Glen restaurants that serve tacos

3812 Bistro at Lakeside Resort - 3812 State Route 14

3812 State Route 14, Watkins Glen

Chili Lime Fish Tacos$12.00
Chili Lime Fish Tacos$16.00
Napa cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, soft flour tortillas x3
El Rancho Mexican Restaurant & Grill

212 North Franklin Street, Watkins Glen

Chicken Tinga Tacos$13.50
Three Chipotle chicken tacos topped with cilantro, onion, cotija cheese, and sour cream. Served with tomatilla sauce and a lime wedge.
Ryan's Tacos$13.00
$2 Tacos$2.00
