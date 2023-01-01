Tacos in Watkins Glen
Watkins Glen restaurants that serve tacos
3812 Bistro at Lakeside Resort - 3812 State Route 14
3812 Bistro at Lakeside Resort - 3812 State Route 14
3812 State Route 14, Watkins Glen
|Chili Lime Fish Tacos
|$12.00
|$16.00
Napa cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, soft flour tortillas x3
El Rancho Mexican Restaurant & Grill
El Rancho Mexican Restaurant & Grill
212 North Franklin Street, Watkins Glen
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$13.50
Three Chipotle chicken tacos topped with cilantro, onion, cotija cheese, and sour cream. Served with tomatilla sauce and a lime wedge.
|Ryan's Tacos
|$13.00
|$2 Tacos
|$2.00