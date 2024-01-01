Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Watkinsville

Watkinsville restaurants that serve chicken salad

White Tiger Deluxe - WATKINSVILLE

64 North Main Street, Watkinsville

Deluxe Salad with Chicken Tenders$16.50
Hot chicken tendies on a large salad with romaine and field greens, shredded cabbage, croutons, cucumbers, and tomatoes, with choice of salad dressing
Smoked Chicken Salad$15.50
Smoked pulled chicken with BBQ sauce on a mix of romaine and field greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, croutons, cucumbers, and tomatoes, with choice of salad dressing on the side
Wing House Grill- Watkinsville - 50 N Main St.

50 N Main St., Watkinsville

Grilled Chicken Side Salad$6.14
Fried Chicken Salad$12.29
Fried Chicken Side Salad$6.14
