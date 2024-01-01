Chicken salad in Watkinsville
White Tiger Deluxe - WATKINSVILLE
64 North Main Street, Watkinsville
|Deluxe Salad with Chicken Tenders
|$16.50
Hot chicken tendies on a large salad with romaine and field greens, shredded cabbage, croutons, cucumbers, and tomatoes, with choice of salad dressing
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$15.50
Smoked pulled chicken with BBQ sauce on a mix of romaine and field greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, croutons, cucumbers, and tomatoes, with choice of salad dressing on the side