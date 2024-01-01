Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Wauconda
/
Wauconda
/
Chicken Tenders
Wauconda restaurants that serve chicken tenders
The Side Lot
110 Slocum Lake Rd, Wauconda
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Fingers
$5.00
More about The Side Lot
NSCG - JJ Twigs - Wauconda - 1200 North Old Rand Road
1200 North Old Rand Road, Wauconda
No reviews yet
Chicken Tender Wrap
$13.50
Chicken Tenders
$11.50
Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap
$13.50
More about NSCG - JJ Twigs - Wauconda - 1200 North Old Rand Road
