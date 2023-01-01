Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Wauconda

Go
Wauconda restaurants
Toast

Wauconda restaurants that serve cookies

Slyce Coal Fired Pizza Company - Wauconda image

 

SLYCE Coal Fired Pizza Company

127 N Main St, Wauconda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies N Cream Cannoli (Seasonal)$9.99
More about SLYCE Coal Fired Pizza Company
Side lot brewery image

 

The Side Lot

110 Slocum Lake Rd, Wauconda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies$0.00
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Made by Elder + Oat Bakery and baked in-house.
More about The Side Lot

Browse other tasty dishes in Wauconda

Sliders

Chili

Nachos

Map

More near Wauconda to explore

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

No reviews yet

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1574 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1072 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (593 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston