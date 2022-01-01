Waukee restaurants you'll love

Waukee restaurants
Toast
  • Waukee

Waukee's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Must-try Waukee restaurants

Monterrey Express image

 

Monterrey Express

757 SE Alices RD, Waukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken & Rice$8.99
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice. Topped with cheese sauce!
California Burrito$10.50
Large burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, & cheese!
Chips Only
Pick size!
Scornovacca's Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Scornovacca's Ristorante

286 W hickman rd, waukee

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breadsticks (5)$6.95
LG Combo$22.70
Full Onion Rings$8.95
Central Standard - Waukee image

 

Central Standard - Waukee

1222 SE Univeristy Ave, Waukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
crispy chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing on a flour tortilla
5ive Cities Beer Battered Cheese Curds$12.00
Served with Chipolte Ranch
The Standard Club$15.00
house smoked turkey, bacon, ham, cheddar, swiss, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli on sourdough
