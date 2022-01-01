Waukee restaurants you'll love
Waukee's top cuisines
Must-try Waukee restaurants
More about Monterrey Express
Monterrey Express
757 SE Alices RD, Waukee
|Popular items
|Chicken & Rice
|$8.99
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice. Topped with cheese sauce!
|California Burrito
|$10.50
Large burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, & cheese!
|Chips Only
Pick size!
More about Scornovacca's Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Scornovacca's Ristorante
286 W hickman rd, waukee
|Popular items
|Breadsticks (5)
|$6.95
|LG Combo
|$22.70
|Full Onion Rings
|$8.95
More about Central Standard - Waukee
Central Standard - Waukee
1222 SE Univeristy Ave, Waukee
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
crispy chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing on a flour tortilla
|5ive Cities Beer Battered Cheese Curds
|$12.00
Served with Chipolte Ranch
|The Standard Club
|$15.00
house smoked turkey, bacon, ham, cheddar, swiss, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli on sourdough