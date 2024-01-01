Burritos in Waukee
Waukee restaurants that serve burritos
Monterrey Express
757 SE Alices RD, Waukee
|Fajita Burrito
|$10.50
Choice of meat mixed with tomato, onions, and bell peppers! Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice.
|Texas Burrito
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, steak, & shrimp
filled with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese,
& sour cream...topped with cheese dip!
|California Burrito
|$10.50
Large burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, & cheese!
El Guacamole Patio & Cantina - 752 W. Hickman Road
752 W. Hickman Road, Waukee
|Super Burrito
|$14.00
Amazing flavor fusion! This grilled ground beef and chorizo mixed with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo
|Street Burrito Birria c/Consome
|$15.00