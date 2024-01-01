Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Waukee

Go
Waukee restaurants
Toast

Waukee restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Monterrey Express

757 SE Alices RD, Waukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Burrito$10.50
Choice of meat mixed with tomato, onions, and bell peppers! Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice.
Texas Burrito$12.99
Grilled chicken, steak, & shrimp
filled with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese,
& sour cream...topped with cheese dip!
California Burrito$10.50
Large burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, & cheese!
More about Monterrey Express
Main pic

 

El Guacamole Patio & Cantina - 752 W. Hickman Road

752 W. Hickman Road, Waukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Super Burrito$14.00
Amazing flavor fusion! This grilled ground beef and chorizo mixed with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo
Street Burrito Birria c/Consome$15.00
More about El Guacamole Patio & Cantina - 752 W. Hickman Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Waukee

Ravioli

Nachos

Lasagna

Shrimp Salad

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Waukee to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (782 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1388 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston