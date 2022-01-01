Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Waukee
/
Waukee
/
Cheese Fries
Waukee restaurants that serve cheese fries
Monterrey Express
757 SE Alices RD, Waukee
No reviews yet
Cheese Quesadilla & Fries
$5.49
More about Monterrey Express
Central Standard - Waukee
1222 SE Univeristy Ave, Waukee
No reviews yet
Loaded Cheese Fries
$10.00
cheddar & chihuahua cheeses, bacon, chives, & garlic herb cream
More about Central Standard - Waukee
Browse other tasty dishes in Waukee
Grilled Chicken
Pork Tenderloin
Quesadillas
Taco Salad
Shrimp Salad
Tacos
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Cookies
More near Waukee to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
West Des Moines
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Ankeny
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Clive
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Urbandale
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Altoona
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Indianola
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(219 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(524 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(163 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(349 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(344 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(867 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston