Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Waukee
/
Waukee
/
Chicken Tenders
Waukee restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Scornovacca's Ristorante
286 W hickman rd, waukee
Avg 4.5
(22 reviews)
Chicken Tenders Basket
$10.50
Kids Chicken Strips
$5.25
More about Scornovacca's Ristorante
Central Standard - Waukee
1222 SE Univeristy Ave, Waukee
No reviews yet
Kid's Chicken Strips
$6.50
More about Central Standard - Waukee
Browse other tasty dishes in Waukee
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Cheeseburgers
Tacos
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Pork Tenderloin
Cookies
Grilled Chicken
French Fries
More near Waukee to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
West Des Moines
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Ankeny
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Clive
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Urbandale
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Altoona
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Indianola
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(154 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(323 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(831 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston