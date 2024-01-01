Chimichangas in Waukee
Waukee restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Monterrey Express
Monterrey Express
757 SE Alices RD, Waukee
|1 Chimichanga
|$4.25
|Chimichangas
|$0.00
Full or half? Topped with salad, served with rice & beans!
More about El Guacamole Patio & Cantina - 752 W. Hickman Road
El Guacamole Patio & Cantina - 752 W. Hickman Road
752 W. Hickman Road, Waukee
|Chimichanga
|$13.00
Prepared by filling a flour tortilla with choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, perfectly golden deep fried, topped with house-special cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato