Chimichangas in Waukee

Waukee restaurants
Waukee restaurants that serve chimichangas

Monterrey Express

757 SE Alices RD, Waukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1 Chimichanga$4.25
Chimichangas$0.00
Full or half? Topped with salad, served with rice & beans!
More about Monterrey Express
El Guacamole Patio & Cantina - 752 W. Hickman Road

752 W. Hickman Road, Waukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$13.00
Prepared by filling a flour tortilla with choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, perfectly golden deep fried, topped with house-special cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
More about El Guacamole Patio & Cantina - 752 W. Hickman Road

