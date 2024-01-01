Enchiladas in Waukee
Waukee restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Monterrey Express
Monterrey Express
757 SE Alices RD, Waukee
|Enchiladas Verdes CON SALSA CALIENTE
|$9.99
(3) Enchiladas topped with our green tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo, served with rice & beans!
|Seafood Enchiladas
|$11.50
(3) Enchiladas filled with shrimp & crabmeat, served with rice & beans. Topped with cheese sauce.
|Enchiladas Supreme
|$9.99
1-Chicken 1-Beef 1-Cheese 1-Bean Enchilada. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & sour cream.
More about El Guacamole Patio & Cantina - 752 W. Hickman Road
El Guacamole Patio & Cantina - 752 W. Hickman Road
752 W. Hickman Road, Waukee
|Enchiladas Blancas
|$13.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy delicious cheese sauce. Served with white rice, coleslaw, corn salsa and sour cream
|Classic Enchiladas
|$14.00
4 house special enchiladas filled with beef, chicken, cheese, or beans. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and sour cream