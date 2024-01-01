Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Waukee

Go
Waukee restaurants
Toast

Waukee restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Monterrey Express

757 SE Alices RD, Waukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Verdes CON SALSA CALIENTE$9.99
(3) Enchiladas topped with our green tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo, served with rice & beans!
Seafood Enchiladas$11.50
(3) Enchiladas filled with shrimp & crabmeat, served with rice & beans. Topped with cheese sauce.
Enchiladas Supreme$9.99
1-Chicken 1-Beef 1-Cheese 1-Bean Enchilada. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese, & sour cream.
More about Monterrey Express
Main pic

 

El Guacamole Patio & Cantina - 752 W. Hickman Road

752 W. Hickman Road, Waukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Blancas$13.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy delicious cheese sauce. Served with white rice, coleslaw, corn salsa and sour cream
Classic Enchiladas$14.00
4 house special enchiladas filled with beef, chicken, cheese, or beans. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
More about El Guacamole Patio & Cantina - 752 W. Hickman Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Waukee

Cheese Pizza

Nachos

Burritos

Quesadillas

Chicken Parmesan

Shrimp Salad

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Waukee to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (782 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1388 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston