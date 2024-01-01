Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Waukee

Waukee restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Monterrey Express

757 SE Alices RD, Waukee

Fajita Burrito$10.50
Choice of meat mixed with tomato, onions, and bell peppers! Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice.
Veggie Fajitas$11.49
Tomato, onions, bell pepper, broccoli, zucchini, & mushrooms! Served with rice, beans, & salad.
Chicken Fajitas (Classic)$11.49
Mixed with onions, tomato, & bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, & salad.
Main pic

 

El Guacamole Patio & Cantina - 752 W. Hickman Road

752 W. Hickman Road, Waukee

Fajita Taco Salad$14.00
Crispy flour shell served with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, bell peppers, onions, and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
