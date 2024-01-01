Fajitas in Waukee
Waukee restaurants that serve fajitas
Monterrey Express
757 SE Alices RD, Waukee
|Fajita Burrito
|$10.50
Choice of meat mixed with tomato, onions, and bell peppers! Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice.
|Veggie Fajitas
|$11.49
Tomato, onions, bell pepper, broccoli, zucchini, & mushrooms! Served with rice, beans, & salad.
|Chicken Fajitas (Classic)
|$11.49
Mixed with onions, tomato, & bell pepper. Served with rice, beans, & salad.
El Guacamole Patio & Cantina - 752 W. Hickman Road
752 W. Hickman Road, Waukee
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$14.00
Crispy flour shell served with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, bell peppers, onions, and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo