Tacos in Waukee

Waukee restaurants
Waukee restaurants that serve tacos

Monterrey Express

757 SE Alices RD, Waukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Monday Taco Special$1.50
Hard-shell only!
4 Street Tacos$8.99
Choose meat! Served with grilled onions, cilantro, & jalapeño on the side.
3 Classic Tacos$8.99
Cheese & lettuce on the side! Served with beans & pico de gallo!
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Scornovacca's Ristorante

286 W hickman rd, waukee

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
Takeout
MED Taco$19.10
Taco Salad$11.95
Chicken Taco Salad$11.95
Central Standard - Waukee

1222 SE Univeristy Ave, Waukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Tacos$14.00
smoked chicken, jalapeno slaw, red onion, cheddar cheese, cilantro, flour tortillas served with chips & salsa
Pork Carnitas Tacos$14.00
pork carnitas, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro, salsa verde, flour tortillas served with chips & salsa
