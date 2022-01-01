Tacos in Waukee
Waukee restaurants that serve tacos
More about Monterrey Express
Monterrey Express
757 SE Alices RD, Waukee
|Monday Taco Special
|$1.50
Hard-shell only!
|4 Street Tacos
|$8.99
Choose meat! Served with grilled onions, cilantro, & jalapeño on the side.
|3 Classic Tacos
|$8.99
Cheese & lettuce on the side! Served with beans & pico de gallo!
More about Scornovacca's Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Scornovacca's Ristorante
286 W hickman rd, waukee
|MED Taco
|$19.10
|Taco Salad
|$11.95
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$11.95
More about Central Standard - Waukee
Central Standard - Waukee
1222 SE Univeristy Ave, Waukee
|Smoked Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
smoked chicken, jalapeno slaw, red onion, cheddar cheese, cilantro, flour tortillas served with chips & salsa
|Pork Carnitas Tacos
|$14.00
pork carnitas, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro, salsa verde, flour tortillas served with chips & salsa