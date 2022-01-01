Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Buffalo wings in
Waukegan
/
Waukegan
/
Buffalo Wings
Waukegan restaurants that serve buffalo wings
JJ FISH AND CHICKEN
1332 N Lewis Ave, Waukegan
No reviews yet
6 Buffalo Wings
$9.99
with fries
20 Buffalo Wings
$24.99
50 Buffalo Wings
$49.99
More about JJ FISH AND CHICKEN
Waukegan Yacht Club
199 South Harbor Place, Waukegan
No reviews yet
Chicken Wings - Ranch or Blue Cheese or BBQ or Buffalo
$12.00
More about Waukegan Yacht Club
