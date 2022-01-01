Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Waukegan

Waukegan restaurants
Waukegan restaurants that serve buffalo wings

JJ FISH AND CHICKEN image

 

JJ FISH AND CHICKEN

1332 N Lewis Ave, Waukegan

Takeout
6 Buffalo Wings$9.99
with fries
20 Buffalo Wings$24.99
50 Buffalo Wings$49.99
More about JJ FISH AND CHICKEN
Waukegan Yacht Club

199 South Harbor Place, Waukegan

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Wings - Ranch or Blue Cheese or BBQ or Buffalo$12.00
More about Waukegan Yacht Club
