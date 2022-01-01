Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Waukegan

Go
Waukegan restaurants
Toast

Waukegan restaurants that serve spaghetti

Banner pic

 

Louie's

1009 North Ave, Waukegan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti$10.99
Spagetti Noodles, served with our homemade red sauce, a choice of soup, salad or coleslaw and a few of our homemade breadsticks
More about Louie's
JJ FISH AND CHICKEN image

 

JJ FISH AND CHICKEN

1332 N Lewis Ave, Waukegan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$0.99
More about JJ FISH AND CHICKEN

Browse other tasty dishes in Waukegan

Buffalo Wings

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Waukegan to explore

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Libertyville

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1434 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (551 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (433 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston