Spaghetti in Waukegan

Waukegan restaurants that serve spaghetti
Louie's
1009 North Ave, Waukegan
No reviews yet
Spaghetti
$10.99
Spagetti Noodles, served with our homemade red sauce, a choice of soup, salad or coleslaw and a few of our homemade breadsticks
More about Louie's
JJ FISH AND CHICKEN
1332 N Lewis Ave, Waukegan
No reviews yet
Spaghetti
$0.99
More about JJ FISH AND CHICKEN
