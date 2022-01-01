Waukesha restaurants you'll love
Waukesha's top cuisines
Must-try Waukesha restaurants
More about Club 400
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Club 400
322 Williams St, Waukesha
|Popular items
|Bone-in
|$12.00
Try 8 of our jumbo historic, first and second joint premium chicken wings, deep-fried and tossed in our made-from-scratch sauces. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
|Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
Shaved ham and your choice of cheese served on a grilled thick-sliced Texas Toast with your choice of fries or tots. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.
|Boneless
|$12.00
Try 1/2 lb of our premium boneless chicken wings, deep-fried and tossed in our made-from-scratch sauces. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about Raised Grain Brewing Co
Raised Grain Brewing Co
1725 Dolphin Dr Ste B, Waukesha
|Popular items
|Birdseye-Brined Wings
|$12.00
Eight (8) cold-smoked and fried wings: Plain or pick one (1) sauce to toss: Buffalo, BBQ, parmesan garlic butter, or RG Hot. Served with RG ranch.
|Notorious P.I.G.
|$18.00
Candied bacon, smoked jalapeños, cream cheese buttons, and Parmesan Béchamel sauce.
|Tony Pepperoni
|$20.00
Double pepperoni, smoked jalapeños, cream cheese buttons, fresh Parmesan cheese, house cheese, and Paradocs red sauce.
More about The Coop
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Coop
350 Delafield St, Waukesha
|Popular items
|Cali Cntry Omelet
|$11.95
An array of fresh vegetables from mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, avocado, and spinach blended in with aged Cheddar.
|Flank Skillet
|$13.95
Tender strips of flank steak with feta, onions, and bell peppers topped with our salsa Verde. Served on a bed of house red potatoes topped with 2 eggs any style with toast or pancakes.
|Denver Omelet
|$10.95
Ham, green, bell peppers, and onions with aged Cheddar cheese.
More about Smokin' Jack's
Smokin' Jack's
W229 N1400 Westwood Drive, Milwaukee
More about Fuzzys Southside
Fuzzys Southside
1726 S West Ave, Waukesha