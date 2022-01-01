Waukesha restaurants you'll love

Waukesha restaurants
Toast
  • Waukesha

Waukesha's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Waukesha restaurants

Club 400 image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Club 400

322 Williams St, Waukesha

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bone-in$12.00
Try 8 of our jumbo historic, first and second joint premium chicken wings, deep-fried and tossed in our made-from-scratch sauces. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Shaved ham and your choice of cheese served on a grilled thick-sliced Texas Toast with your choice of fries or tots. Sour Cream and Chive fries, Onion Rings, Pickle Chips, Curds or Motz Sticks can be substituted for an extra charge.
Boneless$12.00
Try 1/2 lb of our premium boneless chicken wings, deep-fried and tossed in our made-from-scratch sauces. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about Club 400
Raised Grain Brewing Co image

 

Raised Grain Brewing Co

1725 Dolphin Dr Ste B, Waukesha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Birdseye-Brined Wings$12.00
Eight (8) cold-smoked and fried wings: Plain or pick one (1) sauce to toss: Buffalo, BBQ, parmesan garlic butter, or RG Hot. Served with RG ranch.
Notorious P.I.G.$18.00
Candied bacon, smoked jalapeños, cream cheese buttons, and Parmesan Béchamel sauce.
Tony Pepperoni$20.00
Double pepperoni, smoked jalapeños, cream cheese buttons, fresh Parmesan cheese, house cheese, and Paradocs red sauce.
More about Raised Grain Brewing Co
The Coop image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Coop

350 Delafield St, Waukesha

Avg 4.2 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cali Cntry Omelet$11.95
An array of fresh vegetables from mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, avocado, and spinach blended in with aged Cheddar.
Flank Skillet$13.95
Tender strips of flank steak with feta, onions, and bell peppers topped with our salsa Verde. Served on a bed of house red potatoes topped with 2 eggs any style with toast or pancakes.
Denver Omelet$10.95
Ham, green, bell peppers, and onions with aged Cheddar cheese.
More about The Coop
Restaurant banner

 

Smokin' Jack's

W229 N1400 Westwood Drive, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Smokin' Jack's
Restaurant banner

 

Fuzzys Southside

1726 S West Ave, Waukesha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Fuzzys Southside
