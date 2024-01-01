Cobb salad in Waukesha
Waukesha restaurants that serve cobb salad
The Steaming Cup
340 West Main Street, Waukesha
|Cobb Salad
|$10.75
Spring mix salad with shredded carrots, hard boiled egg, roma tomato, blue cheese, avocado, crispy bacon tossed in a champagne vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Coop - Waukesha, WI
350 Delafield St, Waukesha
|Coop Cobb Salad
|$14.95
A bed of greens beneath grilled chicken, chopped tomato, cucumber, avocado, apple wood bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, and red onions. Served with house dressing.