Cobb salad in Waukesha

Waukesha restaurants
Toast

Waukesha restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

The Steaming Cup

340 West Main Street, Waukesha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$10.75
Spring mix salad with shredded carrots, hard boiled egg, roma tomato, blue cheese, avocado, crispy bacon tossed in a champagne vinaigrette
More about The Steaming Cup
The Coop image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Coop - Waukesha, WI

350 Delafield St, Waukesha

Avg 4.2 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coop Cobb Salad$14.95
A bed of greens beneath grilled chicken, chopped tomato, cucumber, avocado, apple wood bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, and red onions. Served with house dressing.
More about The Coop - Waukesha, WI

