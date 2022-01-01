Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Waukesha

Waukesha restaurants
Waukesha restaurants that serve sliders

Raised Grain Brewing Co image

 

Raised Grain Brewing Co

1725 Dolphin Dr Ste B, Waukesha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RG Sliders$10.50
Burger: 50/50 blended patties of freshly ground brisket and ground chuck. Served atop a brioche bun with American cheese, fried onions, house-made Dilly pickles, and 1000 Island dressing.
SUB Cheddar or Swiss for RG Burger Sliders for $1.
Pork: smoked and shredded pork tossed in our house-made BBQ sauce atop a brioche bun. Topped with pickled red onions, house-made Sweecy pickles, and cilantro lime crema.
Two (2) of one style, or one (1) of each style. Served with fries.
More about Raised Grain Brewing Co
The Coop image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Coop

350 Delafield St, Waukesha

Avg 4.2 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
kid mooseys slider$4.95
More about The Coop

