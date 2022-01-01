Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Waukesha

Waukesha restaurants
Waukesha restaurants that serve tacos

Raised Grain Brewing Co

1725 Dolphin Dr Ste B, Waukesha

RG Signature Pork Tacos$8.00
Two (2) shredded pork tacos on corn tortillas, topped with salsa verde, pickled red onions, pickled jalapeño, goat cheese, cilantro, and chipotle beeroli.
RG Signature Chicken Tacos$8.00
Two (2) grilled chicken tacos on corn tortillas, topped with salsa verde, pickled red onions, pickled jalapeños, goat cheese, cilantro, and chipotle beeroli.
The Coop

350 Delafield St, Waukesha

Avg 4.2 (6 reviews)
Breakfast Tacos$9.95
Scramble egg with jack and Cheddar and fresh avocado on corn tortillas with drizzled chipotle mayonnaise, cilantro, and onion. Served with potatoes.
Street Tacos
3 corn tortillas of your choice of cilantro, onion, and avocado with our homemade chipotle mayonnaise.
