Tacos in Waukesha
Raised Grain Brewing Co
1725 Dolphin Dr Ste B, Waukesha
|RG Signature Pork Tacos
|$8.00
Two (2) shredded pork tacos on corn tortillas, topped with salsa verde, pickled red onions, pickled jalapeño, goat cheese, cilantro, and chipotle beeroli.
|RG Signature Chicken Tacos
|$8.00
Two (2) grilled chicken tacos on corn tortillas, topped with salsa verde, pickled red onions, pickled jalapeños, goat cheese, cilantro, and chipotle beeroli.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Coop
350 Delafield St, Waukesha
|Breakfast Tacos
|$9.95
Scramble egg with jack and Cheddar and fresh avocado on corn tortillas with drizzled chipotle mayonnaise, cilantro, and onion. Served with potatoes.
|Street Tacos
3 corn tortillas of your choice of cilantro, onion, and avocado with our homemade chipotle mayonnaise.