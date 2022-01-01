Waunakee restaurants you'll love

Waunakee restaurants
Toast
  • Waunakee

Waunakee's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Waunakee restaurants

Milio's image

 

Milio's

242 N. Century ave., Waunakee


Takeout
Popular items
#15 Turkey Bacon Guac$7.39
Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes
#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese$7.39
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
#5 The Godfather$6.29
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
Restaurant banner

 

Buck and Honey's

1370 Water Wheel Dr., Waunakee


Takeout
Popular items
Sassy Curds$10.00
Sassy Cow Creamery fried cheese curds served with our homemade Ranch dressing.
3 pc Fish$17.00
Baked or fried cod, served with homemade coleslaw, dinner roll & our signature cheesy hash browns. Available FRIDAY ONLY. If you want to order cheesy hashbrowns as your side please hit cheesy hashbrowns as your choice. If you would like to substitute cheesy hashbrowns please pick another side option from the side choice list.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
grilled or fried Buffalo chicken served over mixed greens with red peppers, red onions,
pepper jack, pecans and tortilla strips -served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
Lone Girl Brewery - Waunakee image

 

Lone Girl Brewery - Waunakee

114 E Main St, Suite 101, Waunakee


TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More near Waunakee to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Horeb



De Forest

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
