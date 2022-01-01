Wausau American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Wausau
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2305 Sherman Street, Wausau
|Popular items
|Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
|Wisconsin Style Cheddar Mac
|$12.00
Cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese, pilsner cheese sauce, cheddar-sourdough breadcrumbs, soft pretzel stick
|Crispy Seared Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Roasted and seared, lemon, fresh parsley, garlic-caper aioli, fried shallots
Bunkers at The Tower
500 First Street Suite 1100, Wausau
|Popular items
|Apple Pecan Salad
|$11.00
Sliced apples, pecans, craisins, bleu crumbles, honey balsamic
|Tower Salad
|$11.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, onions, cheddar, croutons
|Cookies
Choose from Turtle, Chocolate Chip or Carmel Apple Oatmeal!! YUMMY!!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eagles Club 251
1703 S 3rd ave, Wausau