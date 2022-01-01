Wausau bars & lounges you'll love

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2305 Sherman Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
Wisconsin Style Cheddar Mac$12.00
Cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese, pilsner cheese sauce, cheddar-sourdough breadcrumbs, soft pretzel stick
Crispy Seared Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Roasted and seared, lemon, fresh parsley, garlic-caper aioli, fried shallots
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Bunkers at The Tower image

 

Bunkers at The Tower

500 First Street Suite 1100, Wausau

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Apple Pecan Salad$11.00
Sliced apples, pecans, craisins, bleu crumbles, honey balsamic
Tower Salad$11.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, onions, cheddar, croutons
Cookies
Choose from Turtle, Chocolate Chip or Carmel Apple Oatmeal!! YUMMY!!
More about Bunkers at The Tower
Eagles Club 251 image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eagles Club 251

1703 S 3rd ave, Wausau

Avg 3.9 (332 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Eagles Club 251
