Wausau pizza restaurants you'll love

Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza

225670 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau

Avg 4 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.95
Cheesy, garlic, buttery goodness baked fresh
Garlic Breadsticks (5)$3.95
Freshly baked breadsticks topped with Ropa's mix of Italian seasonings
Traditional Calzone$7.95
Our made from scratch 12" crust filled with Italian cheeses and our delicious marinara sauce.
Sam's Pizza - Wausau image

 

Sam's Pizza - Wausau

111 Elm Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Sam’s$19.25
Italian Sausage with a touch of Onions & Green Peppers
1/2 Bread w/Cheese$3.50
4 pieces with melted Mozzarella cheese. (Sauce NOT included)
16" Cheese Pizza$15.25
Build a Half & Half Or just Cheese HERE!
Eagles Club 251 image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eagles Club 251

1703 S 3rd ave, Wausau

Avg 3.9 (332 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
