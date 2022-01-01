Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Wausau
/
Wausau
/
Cake
Wausau restaurants that serve cake
Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza
225670 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau
No reviews yet
Carmal Apple Or Chz Cake
$3.95
More about Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza
Lemon Grass Asian Fusion
316 North Third Street, Wausau
No reviews yet
Purple Cheese Cake
$12.50
More about Lemon Grass Asian Fusion
Browse other tasty dishes in Wausau
Fish Tacos
Turkey Clubs
Mushroom Burgers
Egg Rolls
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad
Jerk Chicken
Steak Sandwiches
More near Wausau to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Crivitz
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(629 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1528 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(137 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston