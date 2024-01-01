Calamari in Wausau
Wausau restaurants that serve calamari
Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2305 Sherman Street, Wausau
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
Marinated and fried calamari, banana peppers, balsamic shallots, marinara sauce
Lemon Grass Asian Fusion
316 North Third Street, Wausau
|Golden Calamari
|$13.00
Panko breaded calamari flash fried to a golden tone and accompanied by a sweet chili sauce.
|S&P Calamari
|$14.00
Battered and flash fried squid seasoned and wok fried in fresh garlic, butter, onions and bell peppers served over a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.