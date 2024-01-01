Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Wausau

Wausau restaurants
Wausau restaurants that serve calamari

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2305 Sherman Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$15.00
Marinated and fried calamari, banana peppers, balsamic shallots, marinara sauce
More about Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Lemongrass Asian Fusion image

 

Lemon Grass Asian Fusion

316 North Third Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Golden Calamari$13.00
Panko breaded calamari flash fried to a golden tone and accompanied by a sweet chili sauce.
S&P Calamari$14.00
Battered and flash fried squid seasoned and wok fried in fresh garlic, butter, onions and bell peppers served over a bed of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.
More about Lemon Grass Asian Fusion

